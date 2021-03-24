HUFFMAN, John Lowell "Jake", 95, of Rockingham County, Virginia, died peacefully Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Sunnyside Pannill Health Care Center.



Jake was born November 22, 1925 in Keyser, West Virginia to the late Lowell A. Huffman and Margaret H. Huffman. His death was preceded by his sister, Anne H. Chambers; and his nephew, William V. Chambers.



As a graduate of the class of 1943 from Keyser High School, Jake attended Hampton Sydney College before volunteering for World War II. He served with the 15th Airforce as a tail gunner on the B-17 bomber crew in Foggia, Italy. After the war, he went on to graduate from the University of Virginia (College 1949). Jake was a faithful alumnus and became a proud member of the Thomas Jefferson Society.



Jake served six years as Executive Director of the Virginia Association of REALTORS®. In 1960, he joined the commercial and industrial property division of Morton G. Thalhimer in Richmond, where he served the next 37 years, retiring as Vice President. During his many years as a member of the Richmond community, Jake served on the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of the United Givers Fund. In addition, he was a proud past president and served as Director of the Richmond SPCA for 25 years. He also cherished his time as a founding member of the Aromatic Brethren.



After his career in Richmond, Jake retired to his beloved village of Burlington, West Virginia, where he served as an Elder in the Burlington Presbyterian Church and a Trustee of the Burlington Union Church. During his retirement, he supported many local causes and charities that were important to him. In the spring of 2018, he relocated to the Sunnyside Retirement Community in Rockingham County, Virginia, just steps away from where he attended summer camp as a boy.



Jake was a much-loved family member and friend to many. He is survived by his niece, Myra Chambers of Norfolk, Va.; cousins, Martha Sinclair of Petersburg, W.Va. and Edwin Sinclair of Moorefield, W.Va.; and godchildren, Angus H. Macaulay of Chapin, S.C., and Martha Fay Montgomery of Mechanicsville, Va.



The family would like to thank the Sunnyside community, Jake's Sunnyside village neighbors, and the third-floor healthcare staff at the Pannill Center. In light of recent events, no funeral service will be held at this time, but a graveside service will be planned at Church Hill Cemetery in Burlington, W.Va. at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.