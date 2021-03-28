IRBY, John Poindexter, III, of Raleigh, N.C., died on March 19, 2021 at the age of 98. John was born in his grandparents' home in Nottoway County, Va., on December 12, 1922 and was the son of Dr. John P. Irby Jr. and Florence Broaddus Irby. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Margaret Wall Irby. He is survived by his three children, Grace Irby Robbins, her husband, Chuck and their children, Walker Coleman (John), Austin (Mary Keith), Irby (Ashton) and Claiborne, Margaret Irby Clement, her husband, Whitt and their children, Whitt, Harrison and John, John Poindexter Irby IV, his wife, Amie and their children, Henley and John; and his great-grandson, Claiborne Coleman. He was predeceased by his brother, Dr. Edward Claiborne Irby; and his two sisters, Emily Harrison Irby Short and Grace Irby Garrett.



John graduated from Virginia Military Institute, Class of '44, with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. His education was interrupted in 1942 when he was called to serve in the U.S. Army Armed Forces in Europe. He became a 1st Lieutenant in the Armored Division of General George Patton's 3rd Army and fought in the Battle of the Bulge, Belgium. As a 2nd Lieutenant, he was awarded the Silver Star for gallantry in action. He was named a Knight in the National Order of the French Legion of Honor for freeing French citizens held captive. John returned to VMI where he graduated with the class of 1947 and was later called to serve in the Korean War.



John began his career with Myron Sturgeon Consulting Engineers in Norfolk, Va., where he was involved in design, construction and supervision of electric power plants and highways throughout Virginia. He then worked with Stone and Webster, and in 1960 he and his family moved to Raleigh, where he became the Managing Engineer for Portland Cement. He was a Registered Professional Engineer in North Carolina and Virginia and later founded Irby and Associates, Consulting Engineers, working with construction and architectural firms throughout North Carolina.



During his career, John organized and served as an Executive Vice President of the American Concrete Paving Association. He served as President of North Carolina's American Society of Civil Engineers and as a Fellow in the American College of Civil Engineers. He also served as President for the N.C./S.C. American Concrete Institute. John was an active member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church for 55 years. John was a member of the Jamestowne Society, the Claiborne Society and the Carolina Country Club.



An avid outdoorsman, John enjoyed many days of bird and deer hunting throughout his childhood in southern Virginia and later in his life with friends as members of the Lake Mattamuskeet Hunt Club, Hyde County, N.C. He enjoyed riding horses, raising hunting dogs and tending his vegetable and flower gardens where he propagated Old English boxwoods. It was not unusual to see friends admiring his extensive vegetable and stonewalled boxwood garden at his home. John particularly enjoyed sharing his world class tomatoes with neighbors and friends. He was a humble man beyond words and contributed a great deal to his family, community and country.



A family memorial service will be held at White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh. A private graveside service will also be held at Lakeview Cemetery, Nottoway County, Va.



The family wishes to thank Transitions Life Care, Lisa Ginsberg, Rosa Herrera, Oumie Jallow, Awa Mbye and Dulcina Assuman for their loving care of John during his final days.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VMI Foundation, P.O. Box 932, Lexington, Va. 24450, White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1704 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, N.C. 27608, or Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, N.C. 27607.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.