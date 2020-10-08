LEVY, John J., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was 72 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Rose Marie Levy. John will be deeply missed by all his family, friends and students. He is survived by his devoted wife, Vickie of 38 years; his daughters, Jessica, Susan and Rebecca; his sisters, Alison and Constance; and his nieces, nephews and grandchildren. John and his family deeply appreciated all of his wonderful hospice caregivers. John grew up in Pensacola, Fla. and New Orleans, La., and has lived in Richmond, Va., for the past 37 years. Each of these locations, with associated friends and family, were incredibly special to him. John was an enthusiastic lifelong teacher; it was his true passion to help young people learn and build confidence in themselves. He loved playing all types of games: board games, cards and computer games. In honoring John's wishes, his body has been donated for scientific research and there will be no funeral services held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charitable society of your choosing.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2020.