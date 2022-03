JOHNSON, John Lewis, born February 23, 1932, departed this life June 5, 2021. He is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, June 14, 2021 at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.