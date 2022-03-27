JONES, John Brown, age 97, died March 21, 2022 at Canterbury. The son of Samuel and Mary deSourdie Jones was born in Toronto, Canada, but raised in Pennsylvania. A graduate of Pennsylvania State University, he was employed by the Virginia State Department of Agriculture until he retired in 1983. He was wounded twice in the European Theater of World War II, the first time on D-Day and the second time in the Hurtgen Forrest, where he lost a leg. He received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star and other medals. In 1945, he met Caroline Gwathmey of Walter Reed Hospital and they were married for 62 years. He is survived by his daughter, Bette Jones Albert; son, Alfred Gwathmey Jones of Canterbury; grandsons, John Lee Albert and wife, Stacy, of Colorado Springs, Colo. and Temple Ferguson Albert and wife, Jennifer, of Alexandria; great-grandchildren, Brianna, John Temple, Jane, Peter and Andrew Albert; and brother, Edward and wife, Gloria, of Leesburg, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mr. Jones was an active member of his community at Walkerton. He served as secretary of the Walkerton Fire Department for approximately 50 years, as treasurer of the King & Queen Historical Society for 28 years, as weather recorder for the Walkerton Community from 1970 to 2005, as a member of the Planning Commission of the county and a member for the Electoral Board. He was a member of the King & Queen County Ruritan Club, the King & Queen County Museum Council and the Heart of Virginia Council of Scouts, where he received the Beaver Award. He was a member of Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church and a fourth degree Knight of Columbus.



The family would like to thank the caregivers who have taken good care of him, especially Diane Martin for her many years of faithful service.



The family will receive friends at Canterbury, April 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. and funeral services will be at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, April 2, 11 a.m., with interment following in the cemetery at Canterbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, 207 W. Euclid Blvd., West Point, Va. 23181 or Walkerton Community Fire Association, Post Office Box 85, Walkerton, Va. 23177.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2022.