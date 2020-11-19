BUTLER, John "Butch" Junior, was born March 13, 1947, to the late Lillie Mae Taylor Butler and William Henry Butler and resided in King William County, Virginia. John transitioned from labor to reward on November 5, 2020, at Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville, Virginia. John is survived by two sisters, Mattie Kate Butler Wyatt of King William County, Va. and Queen Butler McKoy (Ronald) of New Castle, Delaware. The viewing will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. and funeral services on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at B.W. White Funeral Home, 20408 King William Road, King William, Va. Social distancing will be observed, and masks need to be worn at all times. The Interment will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m., 5310 Milners Road, Suffolk, Va. 23434.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.