KIDD, John "Jack" Alexander, 93, of Westminster Canterbury, Richmond, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jane Lambert Kidd; and his son, Charles Alexander "Pete" Kidd. He is survived by his two daughters, Elizabeth Baird and Rebecca Kidd, all of Richmond; granddaughters, Martha Rogers (JC) and Wynn Norris (Joe); three great-granddaughters, Mary Elizabeth Rogers, Abigail Wills Rogers and Allison Jane Norris; great-grandson, Oliver William Norris. Jack was born on October 8, 1928 and grew up in Ebony, Virginia. Jack spent 65 years with Wilson Trucking Corporation (now Central Freight Lines) and always said work was his pleasure. He will be missed by everyone who knew his exuberant personality. Jack liked the quote from Helen Keller: "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing." Jack enjoyed life to its fullest. Jack began working at Wilson Trucking on September 22, 1947. He was the longest tenured employee at Wilson Trucking and the only employee that worked with all three generations of Wilsons as an integral part of the company's operation. Jack began as a dock worker in Richmond, Va., and was later promoted to dock supervisor and later to terminal manager. In 1965, after working for Wilson for only 18 years, Jack was appointed to the Board of Directors and promoted to operational manager. His responsibilities included performance and production of terminal employees, involvment in acquiring other companies to increase the scope of operations and contributing to overall profitability. As Wilson Trucking grew, Jack assisted in the acquisition of many companies such as Va. Freightlines, English Transfer, Shoreline Transportation, Longs Express, Mundy Motor Lines, Hemingway Transport and others. At one point, they even acquired Va. Air Cargo. He handled all purchasing of properties and construction of terminals in addition to his other duties. Jack Kidd, Vice President of operations for Wilson Trucking, retired in 2007. The family would like to thank his caregiver, Theresa Russell, for her loving care and devotion in recent years. Also, the staff at Westminster Canterbury for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's honor to SOAR 365 (previously Richmond ARC), 3600 Saunders Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 11 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. Graveside services will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2022.