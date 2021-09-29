KING, John Linwood, 76, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Donna Bowen King; and his parents, John and Gladys King. He is survived by his three sons, Jason Linwood King and wife, Renee, Justin Thomas King and wife, Lauren and Jeffrey William King and wife, Meredith; grandchildren, Shane, Everett, Easton, Myra, Harper and Hadley; sister, Lisa King Burns O'Brion; nieces and nephews, Laura, Aaron, Seth and Sarah; sister-in-law, Sheila Redman and husband, Donnie; numerous cousins, including Larry King; and beloved fur companion, Izzy. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for three-and-a-half years and went on to work for the University of Virginia, Reynolds Metals and Dominion Resources. He also was a lifetime member of the Bensley Bermuda Volunteer Rescue Squad. In his free time, he was an active member of Graceland Baptist Church, enjoyed traveling with his family, spending time with his grandchildren, who knew him as "Papa" and maintaining his lawn. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021. Interment to follow in Hollywood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.