Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Linwood King
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
KING, John Linwood, 76, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Donna Bowen King; and his parents, John and Gladys King. He is survived by his three sons, Jason Linwood King and wife, Renee, Justin Thomas King and wife, Lauren and Jeffrey William King and wife, Meredith; grandchildren, Shane, Everett, Easton, Myra, Harper and Hadley; sister, Lisa King Burns O'Brion; nieces and nephews, Laura, Aaron, Seth and Sarah; sister-in-law, Sheila Redman and husband, Donnie; numerous cousins, including Larry King; and beloved fur companion, Izzy. John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy for three-and-a-half years and went on to work for the University of Virginia, Reynolds Metals and Dominion Resources. He also was a lifetime member of the Bensley Bermuda Volunteer Rescue Squad. In his free time, he was an active member of Graceland Baptist Church, enjoyed traveling with his family, spending time with his grandchildren, who knew him as "Papa" and maintaining his lawn. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Friday, October 1, 2021. Interment to follow in Hollywood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Sep
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Oct
1
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.