KOONCE, Mr. John Franklin, Jr., 82, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" W. Koonce; his great-nephew, John Grayson Chestnutt; and his parents, John Franklin Koonce Sr. and Sarah Thorpe Koonce. John is survived by his brother, Donald E. Koonce (Barbara); nieces and great-nieces and nephews, David and Cara McDaniel, Amy and Jason Chestnutt, Ella McDaniel and Henry and William Chestnutt. John is also survived by his friend and business partner of many years, Candy Early. John will be remembered for his love of hunting and his many companion dogs he cared for over the years that were like family to him. John is survived by his most recent canine companion, Magnum.



Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation for the John Grayson Chestnutt Fund: Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, c/o Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation, 500 Martha Jefferson Drive, Charlottesville, Va. 22911.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.