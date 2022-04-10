LA PRADE, John Vaughan, entered the world ring on June 7, 1934 and left it when the last bell rang on April 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna; brother, Buck; and wife, Faye. He is survived by his son, Derek La Prade and wife, Julie; and his beloved granddaughter, Olivia. A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 13 at Bliley's - Chippenham Chapel, with visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. and service at 5 p.m. An online guest registry and a livestream link can be found at www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.