LAMPE, John Bruce, 83, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away peacefully on December 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Lib" Ledbetter Lampe; parents, John and Anita Lampe; stepmother, Pauline Lampe; and brother, Craig Lampe. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Winki" Anne Willis Phillips Lampe; sons, Rex Lampe (Lori Means) and Dean Hoyle (Annette); grandchildren, Carley Means, Allison Hoyle and Allan Hoyle; and sister, Allyson Hopkins (Steve). John proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and went on to retire from DuPont. After retirement he served as an accountant for his church, Southminster Presbyterian Church, as well as Centenary United Methodist Church. In his free time he enjoyed hunting and traveling. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date at Southminster Presbyterian Church.



In lieu of flowers, donatations made be made to Southminster Presbyterian Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2020.