John O. Larson
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
LARSON, John O., passed away on January 7, 2022, surrounded by his loving friends and family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Joyce Edwards; and children, Timothy Larson (Vicky Larson) and Pamela Larson. John also is survived by his three precious grandchildren, Ryan Larson (Nichole Larson), Justin Lacks and Brandon Lacks; and his great-grandson, Barrett Larson. John had three sisters, Darleen Cunningham, Jane Larson and Judy Steadman. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Larson; and his parents, John and JoAnn Larson. He enlisted in the Navy when he was 18 years old. He was stationed on the USS Enterprise, deployed during the Cuban Missile Crisis. John and his wife, Patricia, moved to Virginia shortly before the birth of their son, Timothy. There, John joined the Richmond City Police Department where he retired as Detective in 2000. He was a Master Mason at Washington and Henry Lodge No.344. He went on to serve in the ACCA Temple for several decades supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children. Few things brought him more joy than working for and helping children. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 9 at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Interment is private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
You were an old timer when I got to RPD, but that didn´t matter always smiling and friendly to us rookies , may you Rest In Peace, Prayers for your family John Bowman - retired RPD
John Bowman
Work
January 9, 2022
I enjoyed working with John on shriner events. He will be missed.
Martha K Creasy
Friend
January 9, 2022
