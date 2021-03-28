LOPER, Dr. John C. "Jack", Professor Emeritus, Molecular Genetics, University of Cincinnati. Dr. Loper died on February 2, 2021, in Richmond, Virginia. He was 89 years old. Dr. Loper was a professor in the Department of Molecular Genetics, Biochemistry and Microbiology in the College of Medicine at the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio. He also held an appointment in the Department of Environmental and Public Health Sciences at the College of Medicine. Dr. Loper was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, who died in 2019. They are survived by three sons and their spouses, John and Karen (Richmond, Virginia), Robert and Rachael (Washington, D.C.) and Chris and Kareen (Columbus, Ohio); four grandchildren, Christina, Michael, Raven and Ariel; and one great-grandchild, Maylowyn. A remembrance ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to a scholarship in Dr. Loper's name to benefit graduate students in the departments in which he held joint appointments. https://foundation.uc.edu/Loper
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2021.