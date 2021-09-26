MCGARVEY, John F. , Esq., was born in August of 1952 and died in September of 2021 at age 69. He is survived by his mother, Lillian B. McGarvey; his sons, Sean of Florida, Trevor, Esq. of Colorado (grandson, Jack) and Connor of Florida (grandchildren, Kieran and Emma). He was predeceased by his father, Stanley McGarvey; and his sister, Barbara Anne Smith.
John was retired from the practice of law after a colorful career involving representation in many high profile cases throughout the Richmond area in state and federal courts. Prior to college and law school, John served in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1971 to 1974. After his military service, John graduated from VCU with straight A's and then graduated from the University of Richmond Law School.
John was respected as an armchair Jeopardy champion.
AIRBORNE
Burial ceremony will be held at Quantico National Cemetery on October 12 at 11:30 a.m. A gathering of family and friends will be held immediately thereafter at Spotswood Baptist Church in Fredericksburg at approximately 1 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
My sincere condolences to the family Mr McGarvey always had a funny joke in the courtroom with a great personality. He will be missed tremendously.
Margaret Clayborn
September 27, 2021
My condolences to the family. Like it says in the obit, he did have a colorful career, but I always admired how smart and tough he was in his defense work.
John Parsons
September 27, 2021
My condolence to the Family of John McGarvey. He was one of the most kindest Attorney that visited the courts or jail. He always had a smile or conversation for you. He always acknowledge you. I'm at a loss for words. We texted each other around August 16, 2021. He was a Great Guy. RIP Atty McGarvey.
Wendy Crump-Retired Deputy from Richmond Sheriff Department
September 27, 2021
May you keep up your appeal in the great big court in the sky.
Lawyerddc
September 27, 2021
Trevor. Our sympathy to you and your family in the loss of you father. Akron, OH
Ron and Diane Hummel
September 26, 2021
My prayers to the family. I had the pleasure of knowing John as a Richmond Police Officer and he was the consummate professional.
Phil Caudery
September 26, 2021
Thanks for the memories, John. May you RIP. Your Earthly struggles have come to a close.