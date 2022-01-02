MCGEORGE, John Franklin, Jr., passed away on December 27, 2021, at the age of 72, in Richmond, Va.



John, affectionately known as "Frankie," was born in Richmond, Va., to the late John F. McGeorge Sr. and Mary Isabelle McGeorge on August 16, 1949. He was one of seven children.



As a child, John loved to play backyard sports, spend time at the river house, going to church and reading. He gave his life to Christ in 1978 and thereafter, his life became instrumental in bringing many others to the Lord.



John was a life-long learner and earned two doctorates, one in law and the other in theology. After graduating from Seminary, he met the love of his life, Valerija Radnic, while teaching overseas in Croatia. John established two international missions: Ministry to Eastern Europe (MTEE) and Servant Leadership Ministries (SLM), where both ministries continue to focus on the equipping and training of national leaders.



John also wrote numerous books and magazine articles, planted dozens of local church Bible schools on five continents and built strong leadership teams across the globe to spread the message of building the Kingdom of God throughout the earth. John and Valerija were missionaries together for many years, before settling down in Richmond, Va. in 1995 to raise their two wonderful daughters, Hanna and Sara.



In his later years, John enjoyed spending time with his two grandchildren, Raegan and Hudson and writing books for Bible colleges. He also enjoyed bowling, fishing, reading, going to the beach, all things Christmas and, most of all, spending time with his beloved family. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life's challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, John was our hero and fought strong until the end.



John is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Valerija McGeorge; two daughters, Hanna Ellenberger (Kyle) and Sara McGeorge; sisters, Nancy Maines, Katherine May, Susan McGeorge and Kimberly Fabiato; brothers, Edward McGeorge and Todd McGeorge; stepmother, Anne McGeorge; two brothers-in-law, Richard Maines and Nick Fabiato; and sister-in-law, Laurel McGeorge; two grandchildren, Raegan and Hudson Ellenberger; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



John will be honored in a Celebration of Life ceremony at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at New Kent Christian Center, 9660 Tunstall Rd., New Kent, Va. 23134. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., just prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Servant Leadership Ministries, P.O. Box 2609, Greenville, N.C. 27836.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.