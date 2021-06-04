Susan, our heartfelt sympathies are with you during this time of John´s sudden passing, we are so saddened to hear of his death. He was such talented and intelligent man in so many ways, and I will always remember his love for his cats and how I took care of them. May you find peace with all your friends and family and I know God is keeping you in his fold. If you need anything just let us know. Your friends, Norma & Roland

Norma & Roland Villars Friend June 9, 2021