MEUNIER, John Guy, 79, of Richmond. Our beloved John died suddenly on May 27, 2021. He was born in Canada on February 7, 1942 and became a proud American citizen years later. He leaves his cherished wife of 30 years, Susan Nolan; and a host of devoted friends. John was a master craftsman who delighted homeowners with his creations for over two decades. As the owner of Mantels by Meunier, John custom designed and painstakingly handcrafted solid wood mantels that were featured in major publications, such as Architectural Digest, Better Homes and Gardens, and Southern Accents. He created mantels in nearly every conceivable style from French provincial to contemporary and he could even design from photographs. John learned his art by apprenticing under a master who said that John's mantels were set apart by top quality materials and Old World techniques. Together, John and Susan wove a wonderful tapestry of lasting friendships all over the world and created unforgettable events in their home and garden. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Garth Newel Music Center at www.garthnewel.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2021.