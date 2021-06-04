Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Guy Meunier
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
MEUNIER, John Guy, 79, of Richmond. Our beloved John died suddenly on May 27, 2021. He was born in Canada on February 7, 1942 and became a proud American citizen years later. He leaves his cherished wife of 30 years, Susan Nolan; and a host of devoted friends. John was a master craftsman who delighted homeowners with his creations for over two decades. As the owner of Mantels by Meunier, John custom designed and painstakingly handcrafted solid wood mantels that were featured in major publications, such as Architectural Digest, Better Homes and Gardens, and Southern Accents. He created mantels in nearly every conceivable style from French provincial to contemporary and he could even design from photographs. John learned his art by apprenticing under a master who said that John's mantels were set apart by top quality materials and Old World techniques. Together, John and Susan wove a wonderful tapestry of lasting friendships all over the world and created unforgettable events in their home and garden. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Garth Newel Music Center at www.garthnewel.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Susan...I am so sorry to hear of John´s passing! My thoughts and prayers are with you with lots of healing energy
Lin Ford
June 10, 2021
Susan , this is Tamela Burroughs from Delta Airlines , i saw in the paper where your husband passed away , I´m so sorry to hear this . I was always your gate agent in Richmond ! I loved you both , you were so sweet and kind to me . I´m so sorry and I´m thinking about you and your family . I have retired now from Delta , if you ever want To talk or text my number is 804 513 6206 . Take care
Tamela burroughs
Friend
June 9, 2021
Susan, our heartfelt sympathies are with you during this time of John´s sudden passing, we are so saddened to hear of his death. He was such talented and intelligent man in so many ways, and I will always remember his love for his cats and how I took care of them. May you find peace with all your friends and family and I know God is keeping you in his fold. If you need anything just let us know. Your friends, Norma & Roland
Norma & Roland Villars
Friend
June 9, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathies go out to you, Susan for the passing of John! He was such a wonderful man and always had such talent in so many ways! He will be missed by his many friends and of course his family! May you have peace during this time! Always your friend!
Norma & Roland Villars
Friend
June 8, 2021
Dan Sawyers and Ellie Boutin
June 7, 2021
Susan, dear, you know how blessed Meta and I feel for having shared John's last dinner with both of you Wednesday evening. It was such a quality evening that we will never forget. John
John Braymer
Friend
June 4, 2021
Susan, I am so sadden to learn of John's death. I so enjoyed talking to him when he visited Paul's Place. You are in our thoughts. Carlton Minter
Carlton Minter
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results