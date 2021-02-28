MEYERHOEFFER, John Ray, 77, of Powhatan, Va., passed away suddenly February 14, 2021. He was a kind and caring husband, father and "Pop-Pop." John is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Meyerhoeffer; children, Mark Meyerhoeffer (Dan Davis) and Marla Aste (George IV); and grandson, George Aste V. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and later, the Army National Guard. John's career as a barber spanned 55 years and began in 1966 in his basement barber shop in Laurel Hill. He continued to cut hair for 31 years at Flat Rock Barber Shop in Powhatan until his death. He treasured his career as a barber and was honored to serve five generations of the same family. His service to his community was a part of his faith; he exercised this faith by traveling to customers who became homebound to provide a haircut free of charge. He served as a deacon at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, where he also taught Sunday school and served on numerous teams within the church. His faith was the source of his strength. He was a friend to many and he never met anyone he considered a stranger. His most enjoyable times were those spent with family and friends on yearly vacations. His grandson, George, "GJ," was his pride and joy. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Oaklawn Mausoleums and Memory Gardens, 1921 Shutterlee Mill Rd., Staunton, Va. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Hermon Baptist Church or Powhatan Volunteer Rescue Squad Inc.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2021.