MURPHY, John Matthew "Matt", Jr., 80, of Richmond, was called Home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 2, 2021. Born September 23, 1941 in Lansford, Pa., to the late Mildred Marie (Morgavich) and John M. Murphy Sr., he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Marie "Mitzi" Murphy and Kay Ann Sommers; and his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Joyce Ann Creasy Murphy. Matt is survived by his sons, Sean Patrick Murphy and Scott Douglas Lindsay (Deborah); three grandchildren, Cameron King, Isaiah Lindsay and Sean "Patrick" Murphy Jr.; sister, Jeanne Blonsky; "daughter-in-love," Tanya Young; as well as a host of beloved nieces and nephews. He retired after over 30 years of service as an accountant with Henrico County. Matt loved animals, was an avid coin collector and a diehard Steelers Fan. Above all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Matt was his sons' best friend. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time overlooking Lake Chesdin and found great joy in 'light saber' battles with his grandson, Patrick. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Interment will be private. Matt's family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregiver, Jennifer Shaffer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md. 21741. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.