John N. "Pat" Davis
DAVIS, John N. "Pat", 78, of Richmond, departed this life November 5, 2020. He is survived by three sisters, Mary Davis, Lillie Mae Granderson and Ruth Hall (James); brother, Bishop James A. Davis Sr. (Doris); two daughters, Felicia Davis and Janelle Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
