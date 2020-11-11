DAVIS, John N. "Pat", 78, of Richmond, departed this life November 5, 2020. He is survived by three sisters, Mary Davis, Lillie Mae Granderson and Ruth Hall (James); brother, Bishop James A. Davis Sr. (Doris); two daughters, Felicia Davis and Janelle Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.