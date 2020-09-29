NATT, John, went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Barbara Natt; stepson, Chuvalo Christian; two grandsons, C.J. and Cameron; two sisters, Dorothy Natt and Christine Patterson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from noon to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held Thursday, October 1, at 11 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery, 13389 Mountain Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059.