NESSELRODT, John Robert, 80, of Hanover, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Born October 2, 1940, to Andrew Roosevelt and Pauline Ours Nesselrodt. He graduated from Broadway High School in Broadway, Va., in 1958. He attended Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Nesselrodt served in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineering in Vietnam as a Commander of Combat Engineering Company. He was a member of the Institute of Transportation Engineers, where he achieved the level of Fellow. He served as president of Virginia Section of ITE and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineering. He was a retired engineer of Virginia Department of Transportation with 32 years of service. Mr. Nesselrodt participated in the development of the Metro Rail System and the Computer Rail Service in Virginia. He was a member of Hanover County Board of Zoning Appeals for 30 years. He loved gardening, farming and going to farm auctions. For many years he provided food for various feeding programs in Richmond.
He enjoyed traveling and visited many states and Mexico. His favorite vacation spot was Nags Head, N.C., where he visited annually from 1973 to present day.
Mr. Nesselrodt was a long time member of Lebanon United Methodist Church in Hanover where he held various offices. He participated in a local youth program which repaired homes for low income and disabled residents. He also enjoyed working in Methodist mission programs. Mr. Nesselrodt was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, JoAnne Jenkins; his son, Brian Andrew (Stephanie); and four grandchildren, Isaiah and Georgia Nesselrodt and Ryan and Riley Doyle. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider performing an act of kindness for a needy person or contribute to a charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2020.