We are saddened to learn of John's death. What good and pleasant memories we both have of our years at Lebanon UMC, and John and so many others were integral to those happy times. In this season of grief and gratitude, please know that Joanne, Brian and all who knew and were blessed by John's presence in our lives know God's peace and abiding presence. Especially in this season of Advent, may new light shine on your darkness, and may the Christ come afresh to stay with you with his comfort and care.

David and Teri Hindman December 20, 2020