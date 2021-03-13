Menu
John A. Nichols
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
NICHOLS, John A., 83, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie; and grandson, Christopher Bowman; and is survived by three children, Gary Nichols, Tina Silver and Sandra Carter; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. John was retired from Baker Equipment. He was a humble, honorable man and a devoted follower of Jesus. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Mar
15
Service
2:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Mar
15
Interment
Hanover Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
