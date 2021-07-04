NIEMANN, John William, was born on October 22, 1968, and passed away unexpectedly at his Richmond home on June 21, 2021. He was a 1987 graduate of Abingdon High School in Abingdon, Virginia, where he played on the tennis team. He attended Catawba College in Salisbury, North Carolina and pursued a career in sound engineering for various companies and contract projects, including work for concerts, events and the Defense Department. He worked for several years running sound for the Richmond Symphony.
John was preceded in death by his father, Jack Niemann of Abingdon, Virginia. He is survived by his mother, Rubinette Niemann, formerly of Abingdon, Virginia and currently of Littleton, Colorado; his sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Kevin Starkey and nephews, Trip and JP Starkey, also of Littleton, Colorado; and numerous cousins.
John was a long-term fixture in his Richmond neighborhood, constantly helping neighbors with projects and supporting anyone who needed just about anything. He quietly made a significant impact on an untold number of people, and he will be deeply missed by his family, neighbors and friends.
A virtual service is planned for Wednesday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. EST. For details on attending, please email [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ASPCA in honor of John's love for animals.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 4, 2021.