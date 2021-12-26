OSTROSKY, John Raymond, of Chesterfield, Va., peacefully passed away on December 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Ostrowski and Catherine Jacien; and his brothers, Joseph and Leonard. "Johnny O" or "Yadi," as he was known by friends and family, was born and raised in Swoyersville, Pa. A graduate of Swoyersville High School, he served four years in the U.S. Navy. He retired after working for over 35 years for St. Mark's Catholic Parish in Warren, Mich. Athletics came naturally for him throughout school, during the service and into his early 50's. He will always be remembered for providing a helping hand, kind words and comic relief. He was the devoted husband of V. Marie Mulaski Ostrosky, for 71 years; beloved father to daughters, Diane Blackmon (dec.) and Karen Delange, son-in-law, Alan Harrison; and sons, John and Mark; cherished grandfather to Brian Blackmon; and beloved brother to sister, Jean Smith. A viewing will be held at St. Ann's Church in Chester, Va., at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service and Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send a charitable contribution in his name to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.act.alz.org
. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.