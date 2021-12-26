Menu
John Raymond Ostrosky
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Chester Chapel
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA
OSTROSKY, John Raymond, of Chesterfield, Va., peacefully passed away on December 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Ostrowski and Catherine Jacien; and his brothers, Joseph and Leonard. "Johnny O" or "Yadi," as he was known by friends and family, was born and raised in Swoyersville, Pa. A graduate of Swoyersville High School, he served four years in the U.S. Navy. He retired after working for over 35 years for St. Mark's Catholic Parish in Warren, Mich. Athletics came naturally for him throughout school, during the service and into his early 50's. He will always be remembered for providing a helping hand, kind words and comic relief. He was the devoted husband of V. Marie Mulaski Ostrosky, for 71 years; beloved father to daughters, Diane Blackmon (dec.) and Karen Delange, son-in-law, Alan Harrison; and sons, John and Mark; cherished grandfather to Brian Blackmon; and beloved brother to sister, Jean Smith. A viewing will be held at St. Ann's Church in Chester, Va., at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service and Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please send a charitable contribution in his name to the Alzheimer's Association, www.act.alz.org. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
17111 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Colonial, VA
Dec
28
Service
St. Ann's Catholic Church Cemetery
3330 Beechwood Ave, S., VA
Dec
28
Service
2:00p.m.
St. Ann Catholic Church
17111 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Colonial, VA
Funeral services provided by:
So sorry to hear of Uncle Yadi's passing. My prayers for Aunt Marie and family. Uncle Yadi was a wonderful uncle, always smiling!
Peggy Ostrosky-Suarez
December 25, 2021
