PENDLETON, John Marshall, 73, of Mechanicsville, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wyatt J. and Betty Lee Pendleton; and two brothers, B. Melvin and David Wayne Pendleton. Marshall is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Pendleton; brother, Douglas G. Pendleton; as well as nieces and nephews, William F. "Billy" Moore (Karen), Jennifer Moore, Jessica Moore, Jason Pendleton (Melanie) and Sarah Pendleton. He retired after 41 years of service with Verizon and was a member of Chamberlayne Heights UMC. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (today) at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Miracle Network, 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 9, 2021.