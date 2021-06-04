Menu
John Marshall Pendleton
PENDLETON, John Marshall, 73, of Mechanicsville, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wyatt J. and Betty Lee Pendleton; and two brothers, B. Melvin and David Wayne Pendleton. Marshall is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Pendleton; brother, Douglas G. Pendleton; as well as nieces and nephews, William F. "Billy" Moore (Karen), Jennifer Moore, Jessica Moore, Jason Pendleton (Melanie) and Sarah Pendleton. He retired after 41 years of service with Verizon and was a member of Chamberlayne Heights UMC. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (today) at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Miracle Network, 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Service
11:00a.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
R.I.P
Al Foxwell
Work
June 12, 2021
Thinking of you and your family
Billy Baker
Friend
June 5, 2021
Our condolences during these days and may you find comfort in faith. Thinking of and praying for you.
Jay and Susan Brown
June 4, 2021
