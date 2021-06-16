PENNINGTON, John "JP" A., 80, of Moseley, Va., hung up his dancing shoes for the last time on June 12, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. He was widely admired and inspiring to many and will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy; son, Aubrey; daughter, Lisa Crumpton and her husband, Tab; and four grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to your local K-9 Units, as John was an avid supporter of K-9 bulletproof vests, or the American Diabetes Association
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2021.