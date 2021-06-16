Menu
John A. "Jp" Pennington
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
PENNINGTON, John "JP" A., 80, of Moseley, Va., hung up his dancing shoes for the last time on June 12, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. He was widely admired and inspiring to many and will be fondly remembered and greatly missed. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy; son, Aubrey; daughter, Lisa Crumpton and her husband, Tab; and four grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to donate to your local K-9 Units, as John was an avid supporter of K-9 bulletproof vests, or the American Diabetes Association.
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John lived life young.
Bill Squires
Work
October 29, 2021
Sincere condolences to all the family .
Jayne Harter
Friend
June 17, 2021
On behalf of the entire Dominion Energy family I want to express our deepest sympathy. JP was a valued business ally and partner and more importantly a good friend and mentor to those of us who worked with him. He was always a source of knowledge and more than willing to lend a hand in a difficult situation. May God bring you peace in this difficult time and welcome JP with open arms.
Mark Fink
Work
June 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for the family.
Billy L Bare
Other
June 16, 2021
