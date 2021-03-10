POE, John Garland, 75, of Suffolk, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Edgar and Lucille Poe; and grandson, Robert Cano.
He loved his savior, Jesus Christ, and enjoyed reading Louis Lamour books. He was a Deacon at Southside Baptist Church and member of the American Legion Post 244 of Glen Allen, Va.
John is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Ellen Hayes Poe; brother, Robert A. Poe (Barbara) of Mechanicsville, Va.; children, John W. Poe (Nguyet) of Henrico, Va., Sharon Spain (Charles) of Quinton, Va., Barbara Silva (Tony) of Quinton, Va. and Stephanie Huffman (Michael) of Newport, Va.; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at R.W. Baker Funeral Home, 509 W. Washington St, Suffolk, Va. 23434. A memorial service will be held at Southside Baptist Church on April 10, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions to be made to Southside Baptist Church building fund, 917 Carolina Rd, Suffolk, Va. 23434. Condolences may be made at rwbakerfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.