John Garland Poe
FUNERAL HOME
R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home & Crematory - Downtown Suffolk
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA
POE, John Garland, 75, of Suffolk, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Edgar and Lucille Poe; and grandson, Robert Cano.

He loved his savior, Jesus Christ, and enjoyed reading Louis Lamour books. He was a Deacon at Southside Baptist Church and member of the American Legion Post 244 of Glen Allen, Va.

John is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Ellen Hayes Poe; brother, Robert A. Poe (Barbara) of Mechanicsville, Va.; children, John W. Poe (Nguyet) of Henrico, Va., Sharon Spain (Charles) of Quinton, Va., Barbara Silva (Tony) of Quinton, Va. and Stephanie Huffman (Michael) of Newport, Va.; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at R.W. Baker Funeral Home, 509 W. Washington St, Suffolk, Va. 23434. A memorial service will be held at Southside Baptist Church on April 10, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions to be made to Southside Baptist Church building fund, 917 Carolina Rd, Suffolk, Va. 23434. Condolences may be made at rwbakerfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home & Crematory - Downtown Suffolk
509 W. Washington St., Suffolk, VA
Apr
10
Memorial service
Southside Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home & Crematory - Downtown Suffolk
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John G Poe was an American Legionnaire for many years , most recently Post 57 Suffolk. John passed from Post 57 to the Post Everlasting recently and will be missed. John was a friend and a veteran of the UNITED STATES AIR FORCE. May He Rest In Peace and our Condolences to his family. Joe Garlitz, Commander Norman R Matthews Post 57, Suffolk and his fellow Legionnaires.
Joe Garlitz
Friend
March 31, 2021
