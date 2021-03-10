John G Poe was an American Legionnaire for many years , most recently Post 57 Suffolk. John passed from Post 57 to the Post Everlasting recently and will be missed. John was a friend and a veteran of the UNITED STATES AIR FORCE. May He Rest In Peace and our Condolences to his family. Joe Garlitz, Commander Norman R Matthews Post 57, Suffolk and his fellow Legionnaires.

Joe Garlitz Friend March 31, 2021