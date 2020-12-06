Menu
John R. Herring Jr.
HERRING, John R., Jr., 84, of Varina, Va., went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Herring; and their infant son, Jay; his parents, Eula Day Herring and John R. Herring Sr.; and brother, Allen Herring. He is survived by his sister, Donna H. Myers (Jerry); nephew, Michael Herring; nieces, Pam Kempf, Amy Sibley and Valerie Garrett; cousins, Diane Woerner and Catherine Cooper; sister-in-law, Betty Williams; and their family members. John worked for Safeway for 40 years and then The Country Club of Virginia during his retirement. He was in the Navy Reserve, a member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church and involved with Lions and Optimist Clubs and Masons. He loved golfing and fishing. A graveside service will be held at Remington Cemetery in Remington, Va., on December 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
