HERRING, John R., Jr., 84, of Varina, Va., went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Herring; and their infant son, Jay; his parents, Eula Day Herring and John R. Herring Sr.; and brother, Allen Herring. He is survived by his sister, Donna H. Myers (Jerry); nephew, Michael Herring; nieces, Pam Kempf, Amy Sibley and Valerie Garrett; cousins, Diane Woerner and Catherine Cooper; sister-in-law, Betty Williams; and their family members. John worked for Safeway for 40 years and then The Country Club of Virginia during his retirement. He was in the Navy Reserve, a member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church and involved with Lions and Optimist Clubs and Masons. He loved golfing and fishing. A graveside service will be held at Remington Cemetery in Remington, Va., on December 10, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church or a charity of your choice
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.