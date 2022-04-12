Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
John Robert "Bob" Ranson
1948 - 2022
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
RANSON, John "Bob" Robert, 73, of Chesterfield County, Virginia, went into the arms of his heavenly Father on Saturday, April 9, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Bob was born on July 1, 1948, in Emporia, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, William L. Ranson Sr.; his mother, Ruth E. Ranson; and his brother, William L. Ranson Jr. Bob attended Greensville County High School. He attended Richard Bland College, then Christopher Newport College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Bob started working very early in life, trying his hand as a motel bellboy, working at a drycleaner and picking tobacco. By 1968, he was working for United Parcel Service (UPS), where he decided immediately he would make a career. He retired in 2003 as a manager in the Feeder department. Bob was a lover of food -- steak, in particular. He rarely refused a cold beer. He had a wide variety of sports interests: UNC Tarheels, NASCAR, horse racing and breeding and the Red Sox. Even though Bob was a "Chevy man," he garaged an eclectic collection of cars and trucks, from his showstopper 1938 Chevrolet Master Coupe, his wife's favorite 1974 Triumph TR6 and so many more. His stamp collection spills out of a cabinet. Bob leaves behind his wife of 13 years, Julie Jones Ranson, with whom he shared a love of reading, dogs and college basketball. She calls him the kindest man she ever knew and the giver of the best gifts. He possessed an inspired generosity. He is survived by many cousins, two nieces, three stepchildren, a stepgranddaughter and a mother-in-law. He also leaves behind two dogs, Daisy and Pepper; and three birds. Many friends from UPS and the car show community will miss him dearly. Visitation will be held at Woody Funeral Home, Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va., on Wednesday, April 13, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Donations in Bob's name may be made to Richmond Animal League or Crater Community Hospice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2022.
