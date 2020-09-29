



CAMPBELL, John Robert "Bobby", age 67, passed away at his home Sunday morning, September 27, 2020. He was surrounded by his wife of 40 years and his five children. Bobby was born on November 3, 1952, in Roanoke, Virginia, the eldest son of Woody John and Rosemarie Gill Campbell. Bobby grew up in Richmond, Virginia and Louisville, Kentucky, attending and graduating from Ballard High School in Louisville, where he excelled in wrestling and football. He attended Lees-McRae Junior College, where he was a standout defensive lineman. One of his proudest accomplishments was completing his honest and faithful service as a United States Marine Corps armorer. For the next 40 years, Bobby worked as a Class A contractor in home building and renovations. Bobby is survived by his devoted wife, Melissa, (Lissy) Bianco Campbell; one sister, Catherine Campbell Montgomery and brother-in-law, Charles Troy Montgomery, of Richmond, Virginia; two brothers, William David Campbell and sister-in-law, Vania Williams Campbell, of Lexington, Kentucky, James Gill Campbell and Karen McGuire Campbell of Louisville, Kentucky; five children, Mary Rose Campbell Schwarb and son-in-law, Roger Alan Schwarb Jr., of Timonium, Maryland, Abigail Chiarina Campbell Dryden and son-in-law, Corbin Greer Dryden, of Richmond, Virginia, John Elijah Campbell and daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Gury Campbell, of Hawthorne, California, Virginia Camille (Millie) Campbell Denoncourt and son-in-law, Tyler Stephen Denoncourt, of Richmond, Virginia and Ernest Gilbert Campbell of Richmond, Virginia; and 14 grandchildren, Camille, Claire, Roger, Ann Greer, Griff, Peter, Nora, Gill, Vail, Robert, Johnny Jr., Lissy, Caroline and Christopher, who adored their alligator-growling ""Bobby."" Bobby will be especially remembered for his tremendous love for Civil War history, walking their battlefields, his passion for his children's sports and his undying love for the James River and Pony Pasture. Bobby shared that his ""life was complete"" many times in the last year as he watched his grandchildren play. He loved hosting Hot Dog Wednesdays (HDW) and making sure his grandchildren had ice cream on top of their pancakes for breakfast. As one friend has written…""your father was the rarest of breeds- a true American Original. Husband, father, grandfather, patriot Marine. He walked his own path and through you, your siblings and your children left a legacy of honor, values and decency almost impossible to match. Fair winds and following seas, Marine Campbell."" A private Catholic Mass offered by his friend, Monsignor Carr, will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Saint Bridget Church of Richmond, Virginia. The family will host a celebration of his life and a dance party in the spring of 2021.