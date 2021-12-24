ROZZELL, John B., 52, of Richmond, died December 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, John B. Ford. Surviving are his daughter, Jazzmine Hawthorne; son, Johnathan Rozzell; mother, Constance Samuels (Kenneth); stepfather, Joseph Rozzell; sister, Michelle "Shelley" Rozzell; brother, Michael Rozzell; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, December 30 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. William C. Clark officiating. Online guestbook and livestreaming at scottsfuneralhome.com
