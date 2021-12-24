Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John B. Rozzell
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
ROZZELL, John B., 52, of Richmond, died December 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, John B. Ford. Surviving are his daughter, Jazzmine Hawthorne; son, Johnathan Rozzell; mother, Constance Samuels (Kenneth); stepfather, Joseph Rozzell; sister, Michelle "Shelley" Rozzell; brother, Michael Rozzell; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, December 30 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. William C. Clark officiating. Online guestbook and livestreaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
December 28, 2021
I send my deepest condolences to the family of Joe Rozzell.
Elnora Lightfoot
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results