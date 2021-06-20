RUDOLPH, John (Col., USAR, Ret.), died on June 10, 2021, after a short illness. He was 91 at the time of his passing in Richmond, Va., surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris; his sister, Joan; and his brother, Gerald.
John was born on September 28, 1929 in Marinette, Wis., eldest of the four children of Harold and Helen Rudolph. John graduated from Edgewood High School in Madison, Wis., and completed his college education at the University of Minnesota, with a B.A. in Economics. Following graduation in 1952 with his undergraduate degree, John began a lengthy career, which saw him serve the United States of America for more than 50 years. Along the way, he earned a master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Minnesota and another from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy. John faithfully served his country as an officer in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves for more than 35 years. His companion civil service career spanned more than five decades, beginning with the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission in 1955, and continuing through its successor agencies before retiring from the Department of Energy.
After retirement, the Department of Defense lured him back as a contracted advisor, continuing for another decade his long-standing role in the safe and secure management of nuclear programs. In this capacity, John mentored numerous Principal Deputy Secretaries and Nuclear Matters staff in the delicate art of international cooperation under the Atomic Energy Act and advised the Department of Defense on development of exchange procedures benefitting the United States and our allies. A true patriot, John skillfully represented American interests worldwide in both military and civil service over the course of his long career. He earned many awards and accolades, including Charter Membership in the Senior Executive Service, and the Meritorious Service Award for work with the United Kingdom under the 1958 Mutual Defense Agreement. In 1991, the government of France recognized him with its highest Order of Merit, Officer of the Legion of Honour, for his longtime contributions to Franco-American defense.
John married the love of his life, Doris Davis, in October, 1953. Doris and John enjoyed 63 wonderful years of marriage, blessed with a large and loving family. He is survived by his sister, Mary Miller; daughters, Carol and Susan (Richard); sons, Jack (Lori), Jeff (Caroline) and David (Cheryl); 13 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many friends all over the world. All who knew him will miss his humor, wisdom and friendship. Always quick with a relevant story or a good joke delivered in his affable style, John made otherwise mundane
events seem like the highlight of the day by his presence. His family and friends will especially miss the dinner parties, wine and cheese socials and bridge games he hosted.
A visitation service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 909 Rennie Ave., Richmond, Va., followed by a Mass, also at St. Paul's, at 1 p.m. Final services held in his honor by a grateful nation will be at Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
), the American Cancer Society
, or to the St. Paul's Catholic Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.