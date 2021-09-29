My deepest sympathy to your entire family. I am the mother of one of Kenny's friends and this touches me deeply. He and my son both went to Freeman (but not at the same time) and they became good friends. My son introduced me to him and his charm, charisma, polite manner and infectious smile caused me to seek him out whenever we were in the same place. We talked a lot about our love for tennis and I knew how good he was although you would never hear it from him. We also had a mutual interest in golf and Hermitage Country Club. He was one of the most polite young men I ever remember meeting. The last time I saw him was earlier this year and he was having lunch with a lady friend and I with my daughter. We were about to leave and even though all had on mask because of co-vid, I recognized him by those magnetic eyes from clear across the room. I ran over and he and I just hugged silently for a good moment. I realized he was not his usual self and I told him how much I love him and had missed seeing him. He said the same and introduced me to his friend and then said the kindest thing. He said "She reminds me of my mom" and I felt so honored and special. Your son will be greatly missed by so many but not forgotten. I have his picture and obit in my Bible and feel blessed to have known him. God blessed your family for the years you did have Kenny. Love and Prayers - Betty Martin

Betty Martin September 29, 2021