John Kenneth "Kenny" Rutledge
RUTLEDGE, John Kenneth "Kenny", 50, of Richmond, Virginia, passed peacefully in his sleep September 25, 2021. He was predeceased by his father, James Leonard Rutledge Jr.; and is survived by his mother, Delano "Dee" Rutledge of Richmond; one brother, Dr. James Leonard Rutledge III (Dr. Carolyn Rutledge); and two sisters, Leslie Rutledge and Karen Hamel; one niece, Lindsay Hamel; and two nephews, Michael Rutledge (Shannon) and Dr. Carson Rutledge; and three cousins.

Kenny graduated from Douglas Freeman High School, where he enjoyed playing on the Freeman golf team. He went on to attend J. Sargeant Reynolds and Virginia Commonwealth University. He thoroughly enjoyed sports and has garnered trophies in golf, tennis, football and baseball. He was a former member for 20 years of Hermitage Country Club, where he won the junior club championship.

He enjoyed a career in salesmanship, as exemplified by his commendation awards in selling, presented by Mr. Richard Sharp, and in awards for excellence in customer satisfaction. He was the owner of a home improvement company where he broke former sales records and was ranked #1 in sales.

Kenny was a member of River Road Presbyterian Church.

My darling, beautiful, loving, caring son has died. My heart is totally crushed. But I'm sure Heaven is an even more beautiful place now.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a charity of your choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Dear Delana and family, I'm so sorry to hear of Kenny's passing. You and your family are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers as you navigate this huge loss. Take good care of yourselves and may you find peace in knowing heaven has a new angel to protect you and keep you. I'm sure cousins Mike and Kenny are having a good time in heaven, along with Alice and many others who've left us too soon. Love and healing, Joni Smith (wife of the late David "Mike" Smith)
Joni Smith and sons
Family
October 24, 2021
Bridget Jaszczuk
October 2, 2021
I am shocked and saddened to hear of Kenny´s passing. I haven´t seen him since high school but remember him well and always think of him when I pass the family home. I remember summers at Chestnut Oaks with Kenny and several other Pinedale Farm friends. I will always think of him as being kind, sweet, and never without a smile on his face. Please know your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Heather Stewart Levet
September 29, 2021
My deepest sympathy to your entire family. I am the mother of one of Kenny's friends and this touches me deeply. He and my son both went to Freeman (but not at the same time) and they became good friends. My son introduced me to him and his charm, charisma, polite manner and infectious smile caused me to seek him out whenever we were in the same place. We talked a lot about our love for tennis and I knew how good he was although you would never hear it from him. We also had a mutual interest in golf and Hermitage Country Club. He was one of the most polite young men I ever remember meeting. The last time I saw him was earlier this year and he was having lunch with a lady friend and I with my daughter. We were about to leave and even though all had on mask because of co-vid, I recognized him by those magnetic eyes from clear across the room. I ran over and he and I just hugged silently for a good moment. I realized he was not his usual self and I told him how much I love him and had missed seeing him. He said the same and introduced me to his friend and then said the kindest thing. He said "She reminds me of my mom" and I felt so honored and special. Your son will be greatly missed by so many but not forgotten. I have his picture and obit in my Bible and feel blessed to have known him. God blessed your family for the years you did have Kenny. Love and Prayers - Betty Martin
Betty Martin
September 29, 2021
Dee sorry for your loss . We thought a lot of Kenny we know he´s at peace
Mike and Brenda Smith
September 29, 2021
Kenny and I were great friends growing up. We met from at Chestnut Oaks as teenagers. We would talk on the phone for hours. I always enjoyed spending time with him. I would bump into him from time to time and he always had that handsome smile on his face. ALWAYS... Such a thoughtful sweet person. My heart goes out to his family.
Kristin Astheimer Hutcherson
Friend
September 29, 2021
Kenny has been one of my closest friends since high school. Over the years we´ve Lived together, played together, Laughed together and Cried together. Kenny´s genuine outgoing and confident personality just exuded from him. He could make anyone smile. His absence will be felt for the rest of my life. He loved his family which meant so much to him. Buddy, I´ll root for Duke and the Steelers for you from now on. Wherever you are I´ll come Find you one day my friend. Love you.
Nick Midulla
Friend
September 29, 2021
