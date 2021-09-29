RUTLEDGE, John Kenneth "Kenny", 50, of Richmond, Virginia, passed peacefully in his sleep September 25, 2021. He was predeceased by his father, James Leonard Rutledge Jr.; and is survived by his mother, Delano "Dee" Rutledge of Richmond; one brother, Dr. James Leonard Rutledge III (Dr. Carolyn Rutledge); and two sisters, Leslie Rutledge and Karen Hamel; one niece, Lindsay Hamel; and two nephews, Michael Rutledge (Shannon) and Dr. Carson Rutledge; and three cousins.
Kenny graduated from Douglas Freeman High School, where he enjoyed playing on the Freeman golf team. He went on to attend J. Sargeant Reynolds and Virginia Commonwealth University. He thoroughly enjoyed sports and has garnered trophies in golf, tennis, football and baseball. He was a former member for 20 years of Hermitage Country Club, where he won the junior club championship.
He enjoyed a career in salesmanship, as exemplified by his commendation awards in selling, presented by Mr. Richard Sharp, and in awards for excellence in customer satisfaction. He was the owner of a home improvement company where he broke former sales records and was ranked #1 in sales.
Kenny was a member of River Road Presbyterian Church.
My darling, beautiful, loving, caring son has died. My heart is totally crushed. But I'm sure Heaven is an even more beautiful place now.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.