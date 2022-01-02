SALEMME, John A., 70, born and raised in Orange, Connecticut, residing in Powhatan, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Salemme; mother, Mary Salemme; and grandson, Jackson Salemme. He is survived by brothers, Robert (Mary Anne) and Steve. He was the beloved husband of Camellia (Jeannie) Salemme; and is survived by his sons, Kevin (Angie), Christopher (Cara), Ryan (Harriet) and William (Danielle) Salemme; and daughter, Christi Huggins; and 13 grandchildren and a large circle of extended family and friends. John was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather and will be missed by many. A celebration of his life is being held on January 8, 2022, 1 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to the Children's Miracle Network in Hershey, 1249 Cocoa Ave #115, Hershey, Pa. 17033 or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Pa., 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, Pa. 17033.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.