John A. Salemme
SALEMME, John A., 70, born and raised in Orange, Connecticut, residing in Powhatan, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Salemme; mother, Mary Salemme; and grandson, Jackson Salemme. He is survived by brothers, Robert (Mary Anne) and Steve. He was the beloved husband of Camellia (Jeannie) Salemme; and is survived by his sons, Kevin (Angie), Christopher (Cara), Ryan (Harriet) and William (Danielle) Salemme; and daughter, Christi Huggins; and 13 grandchildren and a large circle of extended family and friends. John was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather and will be missed by many. A celebration of his life is being held on January 8, 2022, 1 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to the Children's Miracle Network in Hershey, 1249 Cocoa Ave #115, Hershey, Pa. 17033 or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Pa., 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, Pa. 17033.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Home
14301 Ashbrook Pkwy, Chesterfield, VA
