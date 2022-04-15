SHORT, Mr. John Settle "Jack", Sr., 95, of Dahlgren, passed away April 9, 2022. Mr. Short is survived by his three sons, John S. Short Jr. (Carolyn) of King George, Steven A. Short (Cathy) of Richmond County and Phillip B. Short of King George; six grandchildren, four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. The family will receive friends at the Storke Funeral Chapel in King George on Friday, April 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Dahlgren United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. The family requests that those desiring to make memorial contributions donate in Jack's name to the charity of their choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2022.