John Settle "Jack" Short Sr.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street
Bowling Green, VA
Visitation
Apr, 15 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
SHORT, Mr. John Settle "Jack", Sr., 95, of Dahlgren, passed away April 9, 2022. Mr. Short is survived by his three sons, John S. Short Jr. (Carolyn) of King George, Steven A. Short (Cathy) of Richmond County and Phillip B. Short of King George; six grandchildren, four great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. The family will receive friends at the Storke Funeral Chapel in King George on Friday, April 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Dahlgren United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. The family requests that those desiring to make memorial contributions donate in Jack's name to the charity of their choice.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2022.
Apr
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA
Apr
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Dahlgren United Methodist Church
VA
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
Jack joined us at EG&G after he retired from Dahlgren. He mentored a whole generation of young engineers and was instrumental in the growth of the HERO program. His patience, thoughtfulness and humor were a Godsend in helping me transition from military to civilian life.
Dick Willis
Work
April 14, 2022
