I just found out today that our well-loved Bishop Spong had died, and I am heartbroken. I read some of his books and was inspired in my own spiritual journey - to feel comfortable with the questions and doubts, to know that I am a valuable human being; not in spite of my questions and doubts, but that they are fundamental in making me be a better person, and to draw closer to the Creator Spirit. I am truly in debt, not only to him, but to his wife and children - who helped to shape him, who loved and supported him as a husband, father, priest and bishop - and to the many who ministered with him and are part of his larger religious family. I offer to all of you my heartfelt condolences, and my mindfulness of you as you grieve and live your lives.

Daniel Everitt Other October 1, 2021