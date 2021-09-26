SPONG, The Rt. Rev. John Shelby, one of America's best-known spokespersons for an open, scholarly and inclusive Christianity, died Sunday, September 12, 2021, at his home in Richmond. He was 90 years old.
Bishop Spong was ordained to the priesthood in 1955 and served for 20 years as a priest in Episcopal churches in North Carolina (St. Joseph's, Durham and Calvary Parish, Tarboro) and in Virginia (St. John's, Lynchburg and St. Paul's, Richmond). In 1976, he was elected VIII Bishop of Newark, where he served for 24 years.
A deeply committed Christian, he insisted that he must also speak as an informed citizen of the 21st century. He studied at major centers of Christian scholarship including Union Theological Seminary in New York, Yale Divinity School, Harvard Divinity School and the universities of Cambridge, Oxford and Edinburgh. He was named the Quatercentenary Scholar at Cambridge University (Emmanuel College) in 1992 and the William Belden Noble Lecturer at Harvard University in 2000. He taught at the Graduate Theological Union, Berkeley, Calif.; Drew University, Madison, N.J.; Harvard Divinity School, Cambridge, Mass.; The Pacific School of Religion, Berkeley, Calif.; the University of the Pacific, Stockton, Calif.; and at Trinity College at the University of Toronto.
Bishop Spong was one of Desmond Tutu's co-consecrators in 1976. He ordained to the priesthood the first English woman, the Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Canham, long before the Church of England was willing to ordain women. On December 16, 1989, he ordained to the priesthood the first openly gay man living in a publicly acknowledged committed relationship. That ordination led to the church's willingness to bless committed gay unions.
While serving at St. Paul's Church in Richmond, Spong, together with Rabbi Jack Daniel Spiro and the University of Richmond's Department of Religion Chair, Dr. Frank Eakin, led a citywide Jewish-Christian dialogue.
Well-known in radio and television circles, Bishop Spong appeared on such diverse programs as Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher, The O'Reilly Factor with Bill O'Reilly, Late Night with Tom Snyder, Good Morning America with Charles Gibson, The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Phil Donahue Show and NPR radio with both Diane Rehm and Terry Gross. He was featured on CBS's Sixty Minutes with Leslie Stahl. He is the author of 26 books, which have sold over 2,000,000 copies and they have been translated into multiple languages. His articles have been published in The New York Times, the Washington Post, The Times of London and others.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Mary Spong, who also served as his editor; their five children, Ellen Elizabeth Spong (Augustus Charles Epps Jr.), Mary Katharine Spong (John Baldwin Catlett Jr.), Jaquelin Ketner Spong, Brian Yancy Barney (Julieann) and Rachel Elizabeth Carter, M.D. (Scott); and their six grandchildren, Katharine Shelby Catlett, M.D., John Baldwin Catlett III, John Lanier Hylton, Lydia Ann Hylton, Colin David Barney and Katherine Barney.
Separate funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Richmond, Va. and St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Morristown, N.J.
The service at St. Paul's, Richmond will be held on September 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. Masks will be required for in-person attendance. This service will also be livestreamed at www.stpaulsrva.org
.
The service at St. Peter's, Morristown will be held on October 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. This service will also be livestreamed at www.stpetersmorristown.org
.
Memorial donations may be sent to the John Shelby Spong Lectureship at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Richmond (815 East Grace Street, Richmond, Va. 23219 or at www.stpaulsrva.org/give
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.