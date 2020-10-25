MIKOS, S/SGT. John Steven, On Sunday, October 19, 2020, with a glass of Crown Royal and ginger in one hand and a stubby fishing rod in the other, World War II USAAF B-24 tail gunnin' hero S/SGT. John Steven Mikos arrived at the family's heavenly pinochle game just in time to take his seat and say "Sorry I'm late!"
Born on September 7, 1925 to Steve and Celia Wantuch Mikos in Halifax, Pennsylvania, John was a 95 year old father, grandfather aka Paw-Paw and patriot.
He served during WWII and was downed in Mindoro, Philippines, to which his injuries caused the need of 40-plus surgeries over the course of his life; he never once complained.
He retired from the Defense General Supply Center in Chesterfield County.
Married 64 years, he is the widower of Pauline Doris Mikos; and is survived by his son, Dennis Mikos (Sharon); daughter, Diane Martenis (Robert aka Bobert); son, David Mikos (Amy); and two beloved grandchildren, Bailey aka Twerpy and Garrett; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends galore.
An immediate family only funeral and interment, assisted by J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Chester was held October 22, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Park with Father Wayne L. Ball of St. Augustine Catholic Church leading and full military honors conducted by the Honor Guard from the Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.
The family would like to thank the Sitter & Barfoot Veterans Care Center for their wonderful and compassionate attention to John's needs, especially the Shenandoah Unit.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.