Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John R. Story
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 25 2022
12:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
Send Flowers
STORY, John R., 75, of Hanover County, died Friday, April 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, James M. Story Sr. and Alma B. Story; and sister, Joyce S. Johnson. He is survived by his brother, James M. Story Jr.; two nephews, Robert "Chip" Johnson and Ron Johnson (Kylee); and devoted friends, Jeremy and Jamee Prewitt. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.