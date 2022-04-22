STORY, John R., 75, of Hanover County, died Friday, April 15, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, James M. Story Sr. and Alma B. Story; and sister, Joyce S. Johnson. He is survived by his brother, James M. Story Jr.; two nephews, Robert "Chip" Johnson and Ron Johnson (Kylee); and devoted friends, Jeremy and Jamee Prewitt. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2022.