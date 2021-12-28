THOMAS, John L., Sr., 85, of Richmond, died December 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by two sons, John L. Jr. and Blaine Jay Thomas. Surviving are his wife, Delores S. Thomas; a daughter, Angela T. Brown; four grandchildren, Chantelle, Andrea, Amber and Ashlei; nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Barbara S. Thomas; four sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to Dr. Enrique Gerszten and Faithful Servants Care. His remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, January 4, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 5 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Marvin Gilliam officiating. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, P.O. 8081, Richmond, Va. 23223.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022.