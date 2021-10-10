TODD, John Parke, 70, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va., following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Thomas Cabell Todd and Kathryn Scott Todd. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Celia Swiney Todd; daughter, Alicia Todd Cecil (Andrew); granddaughter, Ella Cabell Cecil; three brothers, Thomas Todd Jr. (Tracy), Robert Todd (Angela), William Todd (Daniele); and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
John was born and raised in Bristol, Tennessee. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Florida. He spent most of his adult life in Roanoke, Virginia and devoted his career to helping others. He worked at Lewis Gale Center for Behavioral Health for 27 years; his last position was Head of Clinical Services. He provided individual, marital and family therapy in his private practice until his retirement in 2009. He was a caring therapist who spent a lifetime being an active listener and touched the lives of many.
John was a devoted and loving son, husband, father, uncle and friend and made family a top priority. He was an active member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church in Roanoke and enjoyed teaching an adult Sunday School class. His faith never wavered even when he was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's. He enjoyed birdwatching, swimming, playing tennis and attending the University of Virginia basketball and football games with his wife and daughter. John will be remembered for his kindness, patience, generous spirit, integrity and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Trinity United Methodist Church on Forest Avenue. Face masks are required for all persons attending. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, at 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102 in Charlottesville, Va. 22901.
