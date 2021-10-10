Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
John Parke Todd
TODD, John Parke, 70, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond, Va., following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Thomas Cabell Todd and Kathryn Scott Todd. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Celia Swiney Todd; daughter, Alicia Todd Cecil (Andrew); granddaughter, Ella Cabell Cecil; three brothers, Thomas Todd Jr. (Tracy), Robert Todd (Angela), William Todd (Daniele); and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.

John was born and raised in Bristol, Tennessee. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Florida. He spent most of his adult life in Roanoke, Virginia and devoted his career to helping others. He worked at Lewis Gale Center for Behavioral Health for 27 years; his last position was Head of Clinical Services. He provided individual, marital and family therapy in his private practice until his retirement in 2009. He was a caring therapist who spent a lifetime being an active listener and touched the lives of many.

John was a devoted and loving son, husband, father, uncle and friend and made family a top priority. He was an active member of Cave Spring United Methodist Church in Roanoke and enjoyed teaching an adult Sunday School class. His faith never wavered even when he was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's. He enjoyed birdwatching, swimming, playing tennis and attending the University of Virginia basketball and football games with his wife and daughter. John will be remembered for his kindness, patience, generous spirit, integrity and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021 at Trinity United Methodist Church on Forest Avenue. Face masks are required for all persons attending. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Central and Western Virginia Chapter, at 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102 in Charlottesville, Va. 22901.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Trinity United Methodist Church
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
John and I grew up in the same neighborhood in Bristol, TN. We were best friends even though I was 5 years older. We spent our time collecting baseball cards, which I still have. I was so sad to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Miss you John even though I haven´t seen you in years.
Diana Jones Mawhinney
Friend
October 18, 2021
John was a caring and loving friend. I treasure the times we spent teaching the Living the Faith Class at CSUMC and sharing stories about our families and friends. Most importantly, John demonstrated kindness and the effect it has on others. His life made a profound difference in our corner of the world.
Pat Sales
Friend
October 17, 2021
I was very sad to hear of John's passing. He was my supervisor for years at Lewis-Gale and was a great mentor to me, as well as others. He was a man of integrity who cared about the well-being of the patients and clients he worked with. He saw the good in me as a therapist and his example and guidance helped me to grow as a therapist. His family is in my prayers.
Jeff Allman
Work
October 13, 2021
I am so thankful for my friendship with John! I enjoyed his council and spending time outside watching for birds and other wildlife! He was like a brother to me! May he RIP!
Ken Wood
Friend
October 12, 2021
I had the honor of being Dr. Todd's secretary at Lewis-Gale Psychiatric Center. He was a brilliant intelligent man with great wisdom. My sincere condolences to his family. Rest in peace Dr. Todd.
Sondra (Prichard) Stamper
Work
October 12, 2021
John was a wonderful counselor to us in 1990-91 after the loss of our teenage son. He helped us save our marriage during a terrible time. He gave wise advice in a very professional manner. Our hearts go out to his family.
Rebecca and Bayard Harris
Work
October 11, 2021
Condolences for John's family. He was a remarkably gifted psychologist and mentor. His supervision and friendship through many years are cherished and will be greatly missed.
Dan DeVilbiss
Work
October 11, 2021
John was our inspiring Sunday School teacher and friend at Cave Spring United Methodist Church. I will always remember the week at Sunbright TN when we served as leaders on the same Appalachia Service Project team. I will always cherish these memories of John and may your good memories of John surround you and give you strength in the days ahead.
Dick Tabb
October 11, 2021
John was truly a inspirational therapist and wonderful mentor. He was very spiritually and intellectually connected to all he encountered. Rest in peace John.
Lynne Reece
October 10, 2021
John was a mentor for me for over 20 years. He taught me so much and had a big influence on developing my career. I will always be grateful for his guidance, support and wisdom. May he rest in peace.
Ron Salzbach
Work
October 10, 2021
John was a wonderful Sunday School teacher at CSUMC. We last saw John at a basketball tournament in North Carolina and were able to share a moment that we never will forget. Our condolences to the entire family.
Robert & Pennie Anderson
October 10, 2021
