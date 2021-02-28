TODD, John Bruce "Jack" Sr., 96, died January 30, 2021. He was a devoted family man who was active in his community. A native of Ohio, John served during WWII in the U.S. Army as a surgical technician on a hospital ship in the Pacific. After the war, he attended the University of Cincinnati, where he participated in the ROTC program, joined Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and earned a business degree. John spent his entire career with Moore Business Forms in Cincinnati, then Norfolk and Richmond. When he moved to Richmond in 1958, John became a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving as congregational president and trustee. He was a Paul Harris Fellow at the West Richmond Rotary Club. He and Emily, his wife of 72 years, traveled frequently. John loved to make soup, which he shared whenever possible with family and friends. In addition to his wife, Emily Anne Russell Todd; he is survived by four children, Barbara Van O'Linda (William), Jean Dierkes, Carol Todd and John Todd Jr. (Kim); eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held privately. Contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 2315 N. Parham Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.