TUTTLE, John Lucas, 91, of Midlothian, Va., beloved husband of June Christian Tuttle, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning. He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Henry Tuttle Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur H Tuttle Jr., who was Missing in Action during WWII; and his sister, Eloise (Ellie). Surviving are his devoted wife of 68 years, June; his three children, Chris Mokan (Lenny) of Bluffton, S.C., Ashley Johnson (Walt) of Midlothian, Va. and Mary Wolfe (Mike) of Edenton, N.C.; his grandchildren, Steven Mokan (Sarah), Ashley Abrams (Alan), Kyle Johnson (Amanda), Ryan Johnson and Tyler Johnson; and his great-grandchildren, Ellie Abrams, Vivian Johnson and Sutton Johnson.



Whether you knew John as Mr. Tuttle, John, Johnnie, Dad or Papa, you knew his sweet smile and gentle soul. And if you didn't know John, in five minutes with him, you would. He never met a stranger. He was generous beyond measure. If you were a child selling anything (back in the day when you went door to door), you went to the Tuttle house when you knew Mr. Tuttle was home. A devoted father, he always said that his three girls were the only hobby he needed.



John graduated Class of 1948 from Thomas Jefferson High School. He worked as a radio announcer for WMBG while he attended Randolph-Macon College, until he was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1950 during the Korean War. He served on the "U.S.S. Bunting," a Navy mine sweeper. While in the Navy, he was assigned to Hollywood, Calif. to broadcast for the Armed Forces Radio, "The Voice of America." Following his honorable discharge, June and John returned to Richmond and John joined the John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Agency. Over more than 30 years, his career progressed, culminating in his role as General Agent of the Central Virginia Agency until his retirement in 1988. John was a member of the Richmond Life Underwriters Association, the Richmond Association of Chartered Life Underwriters, the Richmond General Agents and Managers Association and served as President of the John Hancock General Agents Association. John served on the Governor's Commission for Health and Welfare. He enjoyed playing tennis at Southampton Recreation Center and Willow Oaks Country Club. In his later years, John spent time with friends "working out" at ACAC. But most of all, Johnnie, John, Dad, Papa had a deep love for family and friends. And it was reciprocated. While his accomplishments were many, his greatest was marrying June. A special thank you to Jane Simmons for her loving and attentive care during his final years. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Manakin Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Manakin Episcopal Church, 985 Huguenot Trail, Midlothian, Va. 23113.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2021.