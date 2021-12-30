TUTTLE, John Lucas, 91, of Midlothian, Va., beloved husband of June Christian Tuttle, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning. He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Henry Tuttle Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur H Tuttle Jr., who was Missing in Action during WWII; and his sister, Eloise (Ellie). Surviving are his devoted wife of 68 years, June; his three children, Chris Mokan (Lenny) of Bluffton, S.C., Ashley Johnson (Walt) of Midlothian, Va. and Mary Wolfe (Mike) of Edenton, N.C.; his grandchildren, Steven Mokan (Sarah), Ashley Abrams (Alan), Kyle Johnson (Amanda), Ryan Johnson and Tyler Johnson; and his great-grandchildren, Ellie Abrams, Vivian Johnson and Sutton Johnson.
Whether you knew John as Mr. Tuttle, John, Johnnie, Dad or Papa, you knew his sweet smile and gentle soul. And if you didn't know John, in five minutes with him, you would. He never met a stranger. He was generous beyond measure. If you were a child selling anything (back in the day when you went door to door), you went to the Tuttle house when you knew Mr. Tuttle was home. A devoted father, he always said that his three girls were the only hobby he needed.
John graduated Class of 1948 from Thomas Jefferson High School. He worked as a radio announcer for WMBG while he attended Randolph-Macon College, until he was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1950 during the Korean War. He served on the "U.S.S. Bunting," a Navy mine sweeper. While in the Navy, he was assigned to Hollywood, Calif. to broadcast for the Armed Forces Radio, "The Voice of America." Following his honorable discharge, June and John returned to Richmond and John joined the John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Agency. Over more than 30 years, his career progressed, culminating in his role as General Agent of the Central Virginia Agency until his retirement in 1988. John was a member of the Richmond Life Underwriters Association, the Richmond Association of Chartered Life Underwriters, the Richmond General Agents and Managers Association and served as President of the John Hancock General Agents Association. John served on the Governor's Commission for Health and Welfare. He enjoyed playing tennis at Southampton Recreation Center and Willow Oaks Country Club. In his later years, John spent time with friends "working out" at ACAC. But most of all, Johnnie, John, Dad, Papa had a deep love for family and friends. And it was reciprocated. While his accomplishments were many, his greatest was marrying June. A special thank you to Jane Simmons for her loving and attentive care during his final years. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Manakin Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Manakin Episcopal Church, 985 Huguenot Trail, Midlothian, Va. 23113.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Sorry to hear of the passing of Mr.Tuttle, so many memories of him. May God be with you all during this time.
Susan Nitz Reynolds
Friend
December 31, 2021
Mr. Tuttle helped me to get my first job as a lifeguard at Southampton pool. He was always smiling and loved to talk with the young people. His family was always together and I remember him and the days at Southampton with fondness...and a special smile offered for Mr. Tuttle! My heart goes out to the family. May your happy memories help to console your grief~
Carol Nitz
Other
December 31, 2021
John hired me in 1968 as an agent with John Hancock. I retired after 40 years with most of those years with John. Needless to say, he was a major part of my business and personal life. I owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to him. My condolences to June and the family. Love to all. Bob
Robert Magee
December 30, 2021
John and June were my back door neighbors for 15 years. John looked out for all the neighbors and genuinely cared for all of us. He was a truly southern gentle man. Blessings to June and all of the family.
Kay Elscott
December 30, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the Family. I was in the Bon Air Juniors with June, such a Sweet Lady.
Peg Huband - Holliday
December 30, 2021
It was my pleasure to have had John as my neighbor. He and June were always looking after me, a young widow, and my house. Such a generous, kind man. God bless his beloved family and especially sweet June. Love you!