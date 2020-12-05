GILES, John W. "Jay", 65, entered eternal rest on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Formerly of Richmond, John had lived in Texas with his wife, Desiree Artis-Giles over 30 years. His earthly presence will be missed and his memory cherished by his children, Elwood, Shannon and Rashonda. His grandchildren, on whom he doted, Anayiah, Tytiana, Imani, Alyeria, Merzades, Anthony, Elijah, Karmyn and Amir will miss his big smile and booming voice. Although Jay was on the heavy side, he will forever be remembered as Little J-W to his brother, Alfred; and his sisters, Annie Laurie and Alden aka Bunnie (John). His numerous nieces, nephews and cousins all have their personal stories about Jay, especially Greg and Michael. His best friend, Edward Townsend will also miss Jay's company. While Jay fulfilled his passion for exploring by being a long-distance truck driver, his greatest joy was being with his family. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred Giles Sr. and Olive Giles-Lipscombe; a brother, D. David; and the sister he loved the most, Sarah "Toni." His Homegoing celebration will be Sunday, December 6, at Family Church, 14718 Woodford Drive, Houston, Texas 77015 at 2 p.m. Interment private.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.