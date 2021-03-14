WHITE, Mr. John Robert, 89, of Midlothian, formerly of Atlanta, Ga. and Minneapolis, Minn., passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021.



He is survived by his wife of 63 years, "Sandy" White; and children, J. Gregory White (Alicia) of Marina, Calif. and Karen W. West (John) of Henrico; as well as four grandchildren, Liz White, Emily White, Jack West and Mary Katherine West.



After his family, John's greatest passions included music, golf and church. As a young man, he expressed his love of music by singing with the St. Paul Civic Opera; in later life, he sang in church choirs, most recently the "Golden Notes" at Bon Air Baptist Church. During his service in the Korean War, he was a scratch golfer representing the USAF golf team all over the world. He was still "shooting his age" when he was 81. He greatly enjoyed his Tuesday morning prayer breakfasts, his time as the "coffee man" with the Bon Air Baptist food ministry and all his friends in the Friendship Class.



Due to the pandemic, services will be postponed until a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235 or The Palliative Care Unit c/o Central Virginia VA Health Care System, Center for Development & Civic Engagement (135), 1201 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23249. Make checks out to Central Virginia VA Health Care System and put "#1125 In memory of John R. White" in memo.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.