John William Ryan Jr.
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
RYAN, John William, Jr., retired architect, born January 9, 1930, spiritual being departed October 3, 2020, for the Lord's next assignment. Socially known by "Jack" by most, he is survived by his sons, Thomas Michael Ryan (Denise) and John W. Ryan III (Karis); three grandchildren, Jeffrey Ryan (Patricia), Jennifer Puleo (Richard) and Jason Ryan (Karen); five great-grandchildren, Sierra, Brooke and Braden Puleo, Luke and John Thomas Ryan; brother, Frederick Ryan (Phyllis); and many wonderful nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by infant daughter, Jean Therese Ryan; his parents, John and Lida Ryan; his wife of 25 years, Jean Ann Bialkowski McDowell Ryan; brother, Donald Ryan; and sister, Geraldine Moore. He was at one time active with Overbrook Presbyterian Church, serving as deacon (chairman) and later as elder. John served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. He felt somewhat blessed as an architect, often saying "most days were like going to my hobby." John enjoyed the friendships and activity encountered playing bridge and swimming laps, he felt both kept him a bit nimble in body and mind. The family will honor him with a private burial and hold a celebration of his life at a later date. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
