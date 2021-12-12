Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Thomas Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
WILLIAMS, John Thomas, age 79, of Richmond, departed this life December 5, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory three loving sons, Kevin Motley, Cedric Harris and Christopher Williams; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where viewing will be held on Monday, December 13, 1:30 to 7 p.m., where family will receive friends at this time.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Viewing
1:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Rest well John! I enjoyed knowing you and regret it wasn´t longer.
Patrick and Wanda Norman
Friend
December 13, 2021
You will be missed.Rest in Heaven no other place to be my condolences to the Family
Lenata Branch
December 13, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marie Harris
December 12, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results