WILLIAMS, John Thomas, age 79, of Richmond, departed this life December 5, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory three loving sons, Kevin Motley, Cedric Harris and Christopher Williams; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where viewing will be held on Monday, December 13, 1:30 to 7 p.m., where family will receive friends at this time.