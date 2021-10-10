WOMACK, John Henry, 85, passed away in the early morning of Thursday, October 7, 2021. Henry stepped into eternity to join his parents, Jimmy and Josie Womack; sister, Geraldine Angley; and his grandson, Levi Clarke in Heaven. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Hazel Womack; daughter, Tammy Clarke (Dennis); and his son, Randy Womack (Sharon); grandchildren, Brandon Clarke, Jeremy Clarke (Tonya), Kathleen Hager (Alex), Caleb Clarke (Jennifer), Erin Clarke, Benjamin Clarke, Kyle Clarke, Augusta Clarke and Jacob Womack; great-grandchildren, Logan, Evan, Landon, Keegan, Reid, Owen, Laney, Abby, Joel, Josie, Diana and Amber; brothers, Willis and Reubun Womack. Henry grew up working on a tobacco farm in the Mt. Laurel, Va. community. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1955 to 1959. He then began a career at Reynolds Metals, where he retired in 1996. Henry was a member of Swift Creek Baptist Church, where he was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Swift Creek Baptist Church, 7511 N. Spring Run Rd., where his funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu flowers, please make memorial donations to Folds of Honor, Department # 13, Tulsa, Okla. 74182.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.