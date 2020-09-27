WERNER, John B., passed away in his Richmond home on August 24, 2020. He was born in 1931 in Pennsylvania, to Leo Anthony and Mary Elizabeth Werner. He is survived by his wife, Anita Paige Werner; and sons, Christopher (Jane), Gregory and Timothy (Suzanne); as well as his four grandchildren, Sarah Paige, Mary Christine, Sydney and Samuel.
Mr. Werner grew up in northwestern Pennsylvania. His family later moved to Alexandria, Virginia, where he attended George Washington High School, graduating in 1949. He then attended Randolph-Macon College in Ashland. There he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Omicron Delta Kappa and Phi Delta Theta. He graduated in 1953. Subsequently he enrolled in UVA's graduate program in foreign affairs serving as an intern to the United Nations in the summer of 1954. In 1955 Mr. Werner joined the U.S. Naval Reserve. After attending OCS in Rhode Island, he served on two minesweepers (USS Flamingo and USS Frigate Bird) in the Atlantic Mine Force until he was discharged from active duty April 1959. He remained in the USNR inactive reserve until discharged in 1970, attaining the rank of Lieutenant. In May 1959, Mr. Werner joined First and Merchants Bank in Richmond as a management trainee. He graduated from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking in 1965, and was a member of the Association of Reserve city Bankers and the Robert Morris Associates (President of Virginias-Carolinas Chapter 1977 to 1978). He was a lecturer for the Virginia-Maryland School of Banking and served on the National Council of the Comptroller of the Currency. He retired from the bank in 1992 as Vice Chairman, Sovran Bank, NA. After his retirement from banking, Mr. Werner joined the Robert G. Cabell III and Maude Morgan Cabell Foundation as its executive director, serving until 2007.
Mr. Werner was very involved with his beloved alma mater, Randolph-Macon College. He served on the college's board of trustees for 22 years. He was given an honorary doctorate degree from the college in acknowledgement and appreciation of his long and devoted service.
Mr. Werner was a board member of the MCV Foundation, the VCU Real Estate Board, the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Richmond Chamber of Commerce and the St. John's Church Foundation. He was also a member of the National Steering Committee for Jefferson's Poplar Forest. He served as the Chairman of the Virginia Industrial Development Corporation. He was appointed to the board of the Virginia Public Safety Foundation (previously the Silver Star Foundation) and served as its president.
Mr. Werner was a member of the Commonwealth Club and regularly attended services at All Saints Episcopal Church.
Throughout his life, his love of literature was manifested by his vast collection of books, in particular, his collection of vintage spy novels. He was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to the library at Randolph-Macon College (send to Gift Processing, P.O. Box 5005, Ashland, Va. 23005 or website at https://www.rmc.edu/alumni/give-now
, please specify gift for library) or to the Christmas Mother of Richmond, Va. (https://richmond.com/christmas-mother/donate/
).