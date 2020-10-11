LEWIS, Johnnie E., Sr., 86, of Chesterfield, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army and was the retired owner and operator of J. E. Lewis Contractor. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lewis; children, Regina Noel (Dusty), John Lewis (Shelly) and Angela Inge (Joe); three stepsons, Darryl (Tammy), Tony and Chris Fiorillo; 17 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 13, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Wednesday, October 14, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.