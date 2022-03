TOWNES, Johnnie, Jr., departed this life March 22, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife, Regina Townes; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Tuesday, March 29, 2022, from 2 to 8 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2022.